Swim school owner sells hessian bags to support Keech Hospice Care

Banbury businesswoman Tamsin Brewis, 55, has been selling brightly coloured hessian shopping bags to raise funds for Keech Hospice Care.

The mother-of-two, who owns baby swim school Water Babies, has witnessed their wonderful care first hand.

She runs two weekly classes in Luton – one at Lealands School in Sundon Park and the other at the hospice’s hydrotherapy pool in Great Bramingham Lane.

She said: “I’ve worked with parents and their young children for many years and have seen for myself how illness and bereavement can devastate families. We wanted to help in any way we could.

“Keech is close to my heart because of the positive impact it has on the local community.”

Tamsin and her team recently presented the charity with a cheque for £100.

Keech spokeswoman Benita Mistry said: “We’re realy grateful for this wonderful donation and we rely on generosity such as this to continue our vital work.”

> For more information about the hospice and to make a donation, visit www.keech.org.uk