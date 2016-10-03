Tackling anti-social behaviour

Luton Council is asking for views on a proposal to introduce a Public Space Protection order (PSPO) within the town centre.

PSPOs are intended to deal with an anti-social problem, in a particular area, by imposing conditions on the use of the area which apply to everyone.

The order would apply to street drinking, begging, urinating/defecating, spitting, dog fouling/dog control, littering, legal highs and bird feeding.

If introduced, it would allow the council to introduce fines to tackle these issues and help improve the quality of the area for people to enjoy.

Councillor Rachel Hopkins said: “With so much exciting change happening across Luton it’s vital that people are proud of our town centre.

“The aim of the order would be to ensure that the law-abiding majority of people can use and enjoy public spaces safe from anti-social behaviour.

“It should be noted that a PSPO would complement the outreach work in the community which supports vulnerable people on the street to get the help and support they need to turn their lives around.

“Before we make a decision on this we want to get views from those who live, work or visit the town centre.

“I encourage as many people as possible to take a couple of minutes to complete this short survey.”

To complete the survey go to: www.luton.gov.uk/currentconsultations.