Teen boy hospitalised after assault at Luton train station

A 15-year-old boy is believed to have been wounded with a knife at Luton train station on Valentine’s Day.

A British Transport Police spokesman, said: “Officers were called to Luton railway station at around 7pm yesterday, February 14, to reports that a teenager had been assaulted.

“The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was treated by paramedics at the scene for injuries which are believed to have been caused by a knife.

“His injuries are not thought to be life threatening and he has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“An investigation has been launched and officers are in the area conducting enquiries.

“Three youths have been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of GBH.

“Two are currently in custody and one has been released on bail.

“If anyone has any information about the incident, please call 0800405040 or text 61016 quoting reference number 480 14/2.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call yesterday at 6.59pm to an incident at Luton train station, Station Road.

“We sent an ambulance officer and an ambulance crew.

“The first medics were on the scene in six minutes to treat a man believed to be in his teens.

“He was treated for a back injury before being taken to Luton and Dunstable Hospital.”