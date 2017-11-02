Teenage boy shot in Luton

A teenager was taken to hospital after being shot in Luton yesterday.

At around 9.45pm, the boy sustained what is believed to be a gunshot wound during an incident on Mostyn Road, near to the Co-op on Marsh Road.

The boy was taken to hospital but fortunately was not seriously injured.

Officers are looking to trace a red or burgundy vehicle that was seen in the area at the time, as well as anyone who witnessed the incident.

DC Jason Wheeler said: “It’s believed that there were several witnesses to the incident who have not yet come forward, so we would urge them to get in touch, as well as anyone who saw a red or burgundy coloured people carrier in the area of the incident.”

Anyone with information should contact DC Wheeler on 101 quoting reference 468 of 1/11 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.