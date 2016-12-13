Thameslink and Great Northern choose Keech

Thameslink and Great Northern staff have chosen Keech Hospice Care as their new corporate charity.

Keech was nominated by environment manager Adrian Hodges in recognition of all the support it gives to life-limited and terminally ill adults and children across Bedfordshire.

For every vote cast when completing an employee survey, the company made a £1 donation to that charity.

In total 747 members of staff voted for Keech Hospice Care, the highest number of votes and a £747 donation was made to the hospice.

Corporate Partnerships fundraiser at Keech, Caron Hooper said: “This money really makes such a massive difference to our children and adults who use our services.

“This donation will pay for 24 hours of care for a child or adult, or five visits by a nurse to a child in the community.

“As a charity, we are very grateful for this support.”

Andy Harrowell, the company’s community investment and CSR manager, made the donation to Keech on Adrian’s behalf.

Thameslink and Great Northern staff will be taking part in company choir carol singing at stations during the festive period to raise money for Keech Hospice Care.