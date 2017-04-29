Thousands raised for Keech Hospice

Keech Hospice Care received £6,600 from Thameslink after passengers raised thousands on a final train ride.

The train operator ran a last trip on a train being replaced with more modern carriage stock on Thameslink’s sister operator’s network, Southern.

Over 400 railway enthusiasts bought tickets and took part in a raffle and auction for the specially-chartered return trip between London Victoria and Brighton.

Thameslink chose to raise money for Keech Hospice Care – the charity provides care for adults and children with life-limiting and terminal illnesses.

Caron Hooper, corporate fundraiser at Keech, said: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity and support from Thameslink.

“The money we have received will really make a difference to the adults and children who are supported by Keech Hospice Care.

“As much as 70% of our funding comes from the community, so this money will help go towards helping us make sure no-one has to face a terminal or life-limiting illness alone.”

Ant Yandell, Train Services Manager, was the driving force behind the trip that raised thousands for the hospice.

He said: “It was a really intense four weeks to organise this and the whole thing seemed to take over my life, but I’m really pleased with how the day went and that we have so much money to pass onto the charity.

“Everyone was happy to donate to support Keech Hospice Care.”