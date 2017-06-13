Three charged after police find gun

Three men have been charged after officers recovered a firearm from a vehicle in Hawkfields, Luton, on Friday, June 9.

Changiz Khan, 38, of Croxley View, Watford, Robert Barton, 27, of Eldon Road, Luton, and Mohammed Parvaiz Khan, 32, of no fixed address, were all charged with one count of possession of a firearm.

All three were charged on Saturday, June 10, and appeared in court on Monday, where they were all remanded pending a further court appearance.