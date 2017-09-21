Toddington Community Fire Station Open Day

Toddington Community Fire Station is opening its doors to a day of family fun on Saturday, September 23.

Local firefighters are inviting everyone from their community to come down to the station on Dunstable Road, from 12pm till 3pm.

People will have the chance to see the appliances and learn about fire safety. There will also be a road traffic collision demonstration, games and activities for children, a raffle, tombola and fire and road safety advice.

Station Commander Robbie Robertson said: “Everyone is welcome and everyone’s invited. Open days are a fantastic family day out and a great opportunity for people to come and find out about their local station and the services we provide to our local community.”