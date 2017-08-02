Luton family grieving for mum and twins killed in holiday horror crash

A Luton mother was killed in a horror car crash in Devon along with her 12-year-old twins on Monday.

Jane Baker-Lockett, 43, who was born in Luton, and her children, 12-year-old twins James and Amy Gaskin, died when the car they were travelling in was involved in a collision on July 31.

Emergency services were called at 8.25am to the A361 at Barnstaple following a two vehicle collision between a white Kia Sportage travelling towards Barnstaple and a Marks & Spencer lorry travelling in the opposite direction.

They were travelling in a separate vehicle from her husband and her 14-year-old son, who were not directly involved in the incident.

Mrs Baker-Lockett was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, while her daughter Amy was pronounced dead on arrival at North Devon District Hospital.

Twin brother James was taken to hospital via Air Ambulance but tragically died shortly after his arrival.

The family were living in Milton Keynes, but the twins’ paternal grandfather, John Gaskin, of Luton, told the MailOnline that he was still coming to terms with the loss of his family, the walls of his home adorned with photos of his smiling grandchildren.

The 73-year-old said: “They were just the greatest kids and so full of energy. They all got on fantastically well. The twins did everything together and were very close.

“They loved their iPads and were into Lego as well. It is just unbelievable what has happened and not something you would ever think could happen to your family. We are all devastated. It is unthinkable to lose your grandchildren in such a way. Just terrible.”

The road was closed for nine hours on Monday whilst officers from Exeter Serious Collision Investigation Unit examined the scene.

Inspector Richard McLellan, of Devon and Cornwall Police, told the BBC: “It would seem that a car travelling towards Barnstaple, for unknown reasons at the moment, has crossed the centre white line and hit an oncoming truck.

“Unfortunately the family were travelling in two separate cars but travelling together along this road so dad was there at the scene as well.

“There is a significant amount of damage to the vehicles involved so it takes a while for our collision investigators to go through the scene, we owe it to the families to establish the full facts of what’s happened as best as we can.”