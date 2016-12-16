Luton man killed in Redbourn car collision

A Luton man has died following a collision on the A1583 Redbourn Road between Hemel Hempstead and St Albans.

The man, in his 4os, who was driving a Fiat Punto, was declared dead at the scene of the incident at the junction with Verulam Road and Hempstead Road, at around 6.29pm on Thursday.

The Punto was travelling on the southbound carriageway when it was in collision with a Toyota Verso travelling on the northbound carriageway. As a result a Ford Focus, also travelling northbound, was in collision with the Toyota Verso.

The driver of the Toyota Verso, a man in his 40s, received slight injuries and was taken to Watford General Hospital for treatment. No one else was injured.

The road was closed until 10.53pm to allow for investigations to take place.

PC Dave Clarke, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Forensic Collision Investigation Unit, said: “I would appeal to other drivers who were in the area at the time of the incident and who witnessed what occurred to please contact me.

“We are particularly keen to speak to a female major trauma nurse who assisted at the scene, but left before anyone could get her details.

“Lastly, I would also like to hear from anyone who saw the Fiat Punto prior to the collision.”

Anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation should call Hertfordshire

Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 678 of December 15.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.