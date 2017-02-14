Overnight road closures in Luton

Drivers are advised that due to roadworks there will be road closures on Dunstable Road and Leagrave Road next month.

The closures will be between Birch Link and Hatters Way roundabout over ten nights.

The work will start on Monday, March 20, it will be completed on Friday, March 31.

The closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am each evening and will involve the installation of various road tables and cushions.

There will be a diversion route for motorists via Kingsway, Dallow Road and Woodland Avenue, Montrose Avenue, New Bedford Road.