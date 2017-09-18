Tree planting ceremony at new school

The Great Ouse Primary Academy has just welcomed its first pupils, and to help celebrate the occasion, Linden Homes Midlands donated a tree to mark a new start for the school and the area.

Principal Paul Ives was joined by representatives from the house builder, as well as youngsters from the academy to officially plant the tree on the first day of the new term.

Linden Homes is currently building almost 400 new homes – many of them family houses – at its St Andrew’s and St Mary’s developments in Biddenham.

Managing director Mike Coker said: “Linden Homes Midlands is delighted to be part of what is an exciting time in shaping the housing and educational community for Biddenham, with exceptional new homes and a state of the art primary academy. We anticipate many of our families will have children who go on to attend the new school and form the start of a bright and exciting future for the area.”

Great Ouse Primary Academy principal Paul Ives added: “The Sharnbrook Academy Federation team at Great Ouse Primary Academy are developing a school that thinks and dreams big for its pupils.

“Expectations will be high for all who make up the Great Ouse Primary Academy community and these standards reflect the wonderful physical environment we are creating to enable children to flourish within and beyond the school walls.

“Our thanks to Linden Homes Midlands for their thoughtful gesture in helping to mark the start of a new and exciting journey.”