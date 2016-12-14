Uni of Beds and Smart Safe slam drug driving

The University of Bedfordshire’s Radio LaB has teamed up with Luton Borough Council and Smart Safe, Luton’s alcohol and drug advice service, releasing an advert warning of the consequences of drug driving.

Sports Journalism student, Matthew said: “Unfortunately you cannot escape the fact that drug driving is a thing. And it could be our friends and family that become the next innocent victim.

“It was a great pleasure working with Luton Council to hopefully make a difference.”

Radio LaB Coordinator Terry Lee said: “As a Community Radio station, Radio LaB is always proud to support local authorities and services in getting their message out to young people and students in Luton. It’s been a fantastic opportunity for them to work on creating a serious, important message.”

Listen to the advert at: https://soundcloud.com/radiolab971fm/drug-driving-public-service-announcement-dec-16.

Smart Safe (under 25s): www.smartcjs.org.uk/contact-us/luton-safe/