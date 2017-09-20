Uni welcomes new students

The University of Bedfordshire is getting ready to welcome new students with a packed week of activities.

Freshers’ Week begins on Saturday, September 23, where new students will have the chance to get involved in a range of activities, including UV light and paint nights, Get to Know the SU breakfasts, karaoke nights and beach parties.

Freshers’ Fair will also be on Tuesday in Luton, students can find out about support services and what is on offer around the university and the local area.

The university’s Careers and Employability Service will also be running part-time jobs fairs where students can meet local employers and find out about part-time jobs.

Rumnique Gill, the university’s Director for Student Experience, said: “Welcome 2017 aims to encourage students to embrace their time here, get involved, and socialise in their first few days and weeks.

“The wide range of activities showcase what is available as part of the student experience outside of the academic aspect of university life and gives students an opportunity to get to know peers in various social settings.

“We look forward to welcoming all of our new students.”