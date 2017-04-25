Vale Chapel to close for 5 months

The Vale main chapel in Luton is set to close for five months as part of a major transformation.

On May 1, essential works will begin to expand the main chapel with room for 100 extra people.

The smaller chapel was revamped last year.

To allow for the works, which also include a new roof, the main chapel will be closed from May 1 until October 1, 2017. Until the reopening, services will be conducted in the smaller chapel. Larger services will be conducted at St Thomas’ Church in Stopsley Village. This also means the Book of Remembrance will be closed for a short time during this period.

The Vale, which opened in 1959, offers families two separate facilities for cremation. The facilities include high quality sound systems to play chosen music and the ability to broadcast their service via the internet using a web cam for people who are not able to attend.

Service director Alex Constantinides said: “Every year we conduct many cremations for different communities and faiths in the town. These essential works will help us to ensure that we are providing the best service to families and friends during what is a very difficult time. We want to ensure our residents are as comfortable as possible.”

The Vale Cemetery and Crematorium is located on Hitchin Road, Luton. For further information please call 01582 723700 or email crematorium@luton.gov.uk