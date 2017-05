An eerie web spotted in Luton has spooked us out completely and left us wondering ... what on earth could it be?

Reader Kate Arnold made the spooky citing on Lygeton Drive and sent the pictures to Luton News.

The mystery web

She said: “We were driving past and spotted it. It was just so weird but I had to go up and see what it was.”

The strange web is around 20 feet long and lies on grass opposite Flint Close.