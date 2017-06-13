Search

VIDEO: This is Luton – having a fantastic time!

0
Have your say

The ‘This is Luton’ Festival, a free cultural awareness and family event hosted by Luton in Harmony took place on Saturday afternoon in Wardown Park.

The festival, funded by the Big Lottery Fund, featured a variety of community stalls to reflect the diversity of the town with representation from the Women’s Institute and the Asian, Bahá’í, Irish, Romanian, Somalian and African/Caribbean communities to highlight Luton’s history and culture.

This Is Luton festival

This Is Luton festival

In the evening, residents and visitors to the town were invited to The Big Iftar, a community event to mark the breaking of the daily fast of Ramadan.