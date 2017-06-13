VIDEO: This is Luton – having a fantastic time!

The ‘This is Luton’ Festival, a free cultural awareness and family event hosted by Luton in Harmony took place on Saturday afternoon in Wardown Park.

The festival, funded by the Big Lottery Fund, featured a variety of community stalls to reflect the diversity of the town with representation from the Women’s Institute and the Asian, Bahá’í, Irish, Romanian, Somalian and African/Caribbean communities to highlight Luton’s history and culture.

In the evening, residents and visitors to the town were invited to The Big Iftar, a community event to mark the breaking of the daily fast of Ramadan.