Vietnam visit for Luton charity champion

A Luton charity champion has been rewarded for his fundraising efforts and commitment to The Costa Foundation, an independent charity which aims to relieve poverty in coffee-growing communities across the world.

Ash Chambers, 48, who works as a systems service delivery team member for the coffe shop chain, won the Trustees Award for Outstanding Contribution as well as the trip of a lifetime to Vietnam.

They were presented at the Barista of the Year Awards at London’s Royal Horticultural Hall.

Next month Ash will officially open Tam Giang nursery school in Dak Lak province in central Vietnam.

He will meet new school pupils and their families and spend some time at other Costa schools in the area.

He will also build relations between Tam Giang and local nursery and primary schools – including Bramingham Primary, Warden Hill Infant and Juniors and Warden Hill Junior School.

Ash, who’s worked for the company for more than 11 years, said: “Im absolutely ecstatic about going to Vietnam – it’s one of the places I’ve always wanted to visit so I couldn’t be happier.

“The trip is going to be very emotional and I expect it will make very real the great work the Foundation does, and why it’s so important we keep doing it.”

The Foundation’s mission is to improve the life chances of young people in coffee-growing communities by providing them with the opportunity for a quality education.

Ash, a Scout leader from Bramingham, has been a tireless supporter, organising a Three Peaks Challenge for colleagues as well as various events at the company HQ. He said: “I’ve always been keen to help where I can both at home and further afield.”

> Since its launch in 2007, the Foundation has supported 69 school projects in nine countries.