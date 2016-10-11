Volunteers transform Luton homeless charity courtyard

NOAH’s inner courtyard has had a refreshing coat of paint – thanks to a group of Sainsbury’s Bramingham staff who spent several Tuesdays giving the area a facelift.

Luton charity NOAH Enterprise offers hot meals, clean clothes and medical services to Luton’s homeless.

Chief executive Jim O’Connor said: “NOAH thrives on partnerships, not least with the business community.

Sainsbury’s is a superb example of how constructuive and helpful that relationship can be.

“For the past three weeks, a number of their staff have spent long days at our welfare centre repainting our inner courtyard and transforming it beyond recognition.

“They have made such a difference and in such a generous, willing and happy way.”

Bramingham supermarket manager Claire Fielder said she was delighted to see the way staff pulled together to give something back to the community.

She added: “We’ve enjoyed our time spent at NOAH and it’s great to think we’ve made a difference to so many people.”