Wardown House reopens after £3.5m “magnificent” revamp

There was jubilation on Saturday as Wardown Park Museum was officially reopened by mayor of Luton Tahir Khan following a “magnificent” £3.5m transformation.

Since closing its doors in March 2016, the museum has been turned upside down – gone are the traditional exhibition spaces and displays – now, visitors can get hands-on and up close with Luton’s history.

Leader of Luton Borough Council Cllr Hazel Simmons said: “The new-look Wardown House is a magnificent attraction and a welcome development in preserving Luton’s cultural heritage.

“It tells the story of Luton’s transformation into the vibrant town it is today.”

At the new museum, visitors can step back in time and glimpse into a wealthy family home during the Victorian period.

The staircase is now adorned with a specially commissioned chandelier, brightening the whole hallway.

The dining room also serves refreshments and afternoon tea.

Some of the displays have been revamped such as the Bedfordshire & Hertfordshire regiment gallery which now resides on the first floor.

Accessibility has also been improved, with lift access to the first floor. Luton Culture director of arts Karen Perkins said: “This project has been a real labour of love for everyone involved.

“They have all contributed to the transformation of this building into a beautiful museum and public space

that everyone can be proud of.

“The Latin inscription on the side of the house translates as Spacious House Receiving Friends and it really sums up what we feel about the new museum.”

The museum is situated off Old Bedford Road and is open daily with free parking.

>Find out more by visiting www.lutonculture.com/wardown-house.