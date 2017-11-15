When is Luton’s official Christmas lights switch on for 2017?

Luton Council is working in partnership with Luton BID to organise this years Lighting Up Luton for Christmas event.

The annual Christmas lights switch on will take place on Saturday, November 25, and promises to be a day full of entertainment, including performances organised by Luton in Harmony, arts and crafts and carol singing.

Families will also be able to visit Santa’s Grotto in The Mall.

London Luton Airport Ltd (LLAL) has offered to be the principal sponsor for the event.

LLAL is the company which owns London Luton Airport, although it does not take part in the day-to-day running of the airport, it has a significant role to play in planning for its long-term success.

The company wanted to sponsor the event as part of its work to raise the profile of the airport and as a way of acknowledging the support they get from Luton residents.

Councillor Andy Malcolm, Chair of London Luton Airport Limited, said: “We really value the support we get from the people of Luton, which is why we look to sponsor events such as this as a token of our appreciation.

“Lighting up Luton is a fantastic annual event and is a great opportunity for communities to come together and get into the festive spirit at this special time of year.”