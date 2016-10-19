Why were armed police in High Town Road on Monday night?

Armed police spotted in a Luton street on Monday evening were carrying out an “intelligence-led stop and search” operation.

Officers were at High Town Road at approximately 6.30pm.

One witness said: “I have never seen so many armed police, there were at least four.

“I am not sure what they were doing because I was in a taxi passing through.”

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: “We were carrying out an intelligence led stop and search.

“Unfortunately no further information is available at this time.”