Work begins on Luton gas mains

An essential gas mains revamp is taking place in Luton, as the National Grid replace the town’s ageing mains.

The important work started on Monday 26 and is due to last for ten days.

The existing iron gas mains will be replaced with tough new plastic pipes that will last for at least 80 years once they are in the ground.

Mains located in the junction of Napier Road, Western Road, Buxton Road, Dumfries Road and Salisbury Road will be upgraded.

Dilbir Chana, National Grid authorising engineer, said: “National Grid plays a vital role in keeping people warm and this essential work will mean that local residents and businesses can continue to enjoy a safe and reliable gas supply for many years to come.

“We appreciate that this is a busy junction so we will make every effort to minimise any inconvenience to local people and complete this work as soon as possible.”

To carry out the work safely, temporary traffic lights will be stationed in each road, close to where they meet at the junction. Engineers will also be working weekends to finish the project quickly.

To contact the National Grid, call 0800 096 5678.