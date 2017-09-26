Work starts on STEM building

University staff and representatives from the contractor RG Carter were joined by students and guests to mark the start of construction on the University of Bedfordshire’s new £40 million Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics building on Thursday. The building at the Luton campus is due to open in September 2019.

The STEM building will allow the University to offer a wide range of new science courses including Pharmacy, Nutrition, Physics, Biochemistry, Chemistry, Geology and Mechanical Engineering.

Work on the STEM building at the University of Bedfordshire's Luton campus has begun

Vice Chancellor Bill Rammell marked the occasion by driving a commemorative spade into the ground at the University’s Park Street site.

He said: “This new STEM building is part of the University’s wider vision for high-level skills growth in Luton and Bedfordshire.

“Our new STEM building will support the ambitions of regional policymakers to enhance the skills base in Bedfordshire, extending opportunity for local residents and attracting investment to the region.”

The building, set out over four-storeys and incorporating 6000m2 of teaching and laboratory space, will include a new Science and Engineering Outreach Centre to promote the value of science and engineering to local schools and the wider community.

Mr Rammell added: “It is part of an investment of £180m in cutting edge facilities by the University to transform our campuses.

“Over the past five years we have enhanced our learning and teaching facilities for students, creating jobs and growth in Luton, Bedford and its surrounding areas.”