Local artist Mikyla Cara is launching her eagerly anticipated EP Grown at More for the Soul at The Hat Factory Arts Centre on Friday, January 27.

She spent all of last year writing and recording its powerful and emotional material.

More for the Soul is a music and poetry event for artists of all genres to perform in an intimate setting in front of a live audience.

> Buy tickets at www.lutonculture.com or call the Box Office on 01582 878100.