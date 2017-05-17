Ziplining to raise money for clean water

A mother and daughter are preparing to take on one of the fastest ziplines in the world to raise money to help provide clean water for everyone.

Jasmin Khanom, 16, and her mum, Mahmuda Khanom, 42, of Maple Road, will be taking on Zip World Velocity in Bethesda, to raise money for Muslim Hands.

Muslim Hands is an international relief and development non government organisation, aiming to provide relief from poverty and sickness and provide education.

The organisation works both directly and with partners in nearly 40 countries, carrying out emergency relied, short and long-term development projects.

The zip line is the fastest in the world and the longest in Europe, with speeds reaching over 100mph.

Jasmin said: “We have never done something as extreme and dangerous before but we have decided to take the plunge and participate, so we can raise as much awareness and money to provide the gift of something we all take for daily, clean water.”

The pair will travel to North Wales on Saturday, July 1, to take on the challenge, they are hoping to raise £640.

The 16-year-old added: “My mum is quite the daredevil and thrill-seeker so she’s really looking forward to it and counting down the days. I am the opposite to her and I’m feeling quite nervous about it.

“But it ‘s for a really great cause, something we are both extremely passionate about. Basic humanitaian rights for all.

“Therefore, we’re equally excited to take the plunge, so that we can raise as much money and awareness in the process - and hopefully help save so many lives.”

To make a donation to the pair, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jasminandmum.