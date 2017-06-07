Abbott hammers a double ton to set a new best for Dunstable

Ben Abbott hit a club record 218 as the Dunstable’s first team smashed 329 against Flitwick in their Beds County League Premier Division clash on Sunday.

Abott’s mammoth knock came off just 127 balls with 24 fours and 10 sixes, as Josh Thompson also added 54 with seven boundaries and James Bromhall 25 not out.

In reply Ian Gilbert made it nine wickets for the weekend with 4-14 after Joe Thorne’s three early breakthroughs.

Flitwick had been reduced to 104-8 when the rain washed the game out but enough overs had been bowled for Dunstable to claim a victory on run-rate.

The Sunday IIs succumbed to Stevenage in the Second Division.

Dunstable could only reach 151 all out despite Gurwinder Singh’s 31 and Ian Horton’s 26.

Stevenage raced to 100 before their first wicket fell with the score on 102 and went on to lose just one more wicket as they reached 152-2 with 17 overs to spare.

The IIIs conceded their Division Four match at New Bradwell due to a lack of players.

The Saturday first team moved into the Saracen Herts League Championship promotion spots with a narrow nine-run win over Sawbridgeworth.

Openers Brad Matthews (26) and Ben Abbott (22)shared a stand of 37 before Jonny Rice scored his first half century of the season with 63.

That proved to be the top scored by some distance as Dunstable could only make 168 all out.

Luke Cherry then made two early inroads before finishing with 3-41 whilst brother Sam took 3-20 as Dunstable bowled their hosts out for 159.

Ian Gilbert took five wickets as the IIs bowled Cheshunt out for just 156 at Lancot Park in Division Four A.

Chris Pell’s two wickets reduced Cheshunt to 5-2 as he finished with 3-41, but it was Gilbert who did the damage, including a 14-ball period where he took 4-0 before finishing with 5-19 from 10 overs.

Jack Kilduff also took 2-21 before finishing on 18 not out as Dunstable reached 157-5 from 33 overs.

Richard Kilduff got the innings off to a fast start with a run-a-ball 34, stand-in captain Jason Strong scoring a solid 35 and Lee Pratt an unbeaten 46.

The IIIs game lasted just 37.2 overs as they thrashed Wheathampsted IIs by 10 wickets in Division Seven B.

Zafeer Muhammad took 4-15 whilst Tarnjit Biryah claimed 3-19 and Ken Alden 2-9 on the way to bowling the visitors out for just 80.

Dunstable then raced to 83-0 off 13.2 overs with Andy Boocock smashing 51 not out and Ian Horton finishing unbeaten on 29.

The IVs had to concede their Beds Invitation League Division Three clash against Biggleswade IIs due to lack of players.

