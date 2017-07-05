Batting misfires for Dunstable in defeat

Dunstable dropped to fourth place in the Saracens Herts League Championship after a poor batting performance during their top-of-the-table clash against West Herts on Saturday.

Jack Kilduff took his first five-wicket haul for the club with 6-33 as the visitors were restricted to 221-9.

However, Dunstable collapsed from 94-4 to 125 all out despite 56 from Ben Abbott to lose by 96 runs.

The IIs are 30 points from the promotion spots in Division Four A after a second 100-run plus win in as many weeks against Watford Town IIs.

Dunstable struck a reasonable 194-9 on a difficult pitch with Ned Whitney top scoring with 52, whilst Richard Kilduff added 33 and Sam Marshall 24.

Marshall, Joe Thorne and Adam Lewis then all took three wickets as Dunstable bowled Watford out for just 91 in 26 overs.

Adam Stearn top scored with 26 for the IIIs as they struggled to 116-9 from their 53 overs against Old Elizabethans IIs as Ian Horton managed 25. Joe Moss, Tarnjit Biryah and Ayaz Ahmed claimed two wickets apiece but Old Elizabethans reached 117-7 with over 18 overs to spare.

The IVs had to concede again due to poor availability.

Dunstable’s Sunday first team claimed a dramatic win over Luton Town and Indians as Rob Simpkins’ single off the final ball of the match was enough for victory.

Adam Lewis took 2-43 as Dunstable were set 224 for victory and were given a 10-run head start after persistent running down the wicket by Luton.

Ned Whitney (39) and Josh Thompson (37) set Dunstable on their way before Harry McBrearty’s crucial 29 not out late on saw Dunstable home.

Ben Adamson took 3-33 and scored 33 for the IIs but they were bowled out for just 156 by Harrold.

Tarnjit Biryah took 2-31 as Dunstable were set 229 for victory, although Lee Pratt’s 44 wasn’t enough to prevent defeat.

The IIIs could only reach 105-9 from 40 overs after Pete Treharne made 33 and Henry Cunningham added 28.

Despite Harry Wright’s 3-28 Dunstable couldn’t avoid a six wicket defeat as Offley and Stopsley hit 106-4.