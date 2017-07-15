Five-star show from Alston not enough for Dunstable

Dunstable’s promotion bid in the Saracens Herts League Championship took another blow as they were beaten for the third week in succession, this time by Flitwick.

Mike Alston collected his first five-wicket haul of the season with 5-63 from 13.3 overs, and Ian Gilbert took 3-58, but Dunstable were set a steep 262 for victory by Flitwick as they were all out for a useful 261.

Dunstable's Matthew Woodcock in action

Dunstable fell 66 runs short, dismissed for 195 as Matt Woodcock top scored with 48 while Ben Abbott added 32, Ian Gilbert 29, Ben Wallis 25 and Jonny Rice 23.

Dunstable IIs suffered their first defeat in almost a month after they were bowled out for just 102 by Hatfield Hyde.

Joe Thorne hit an important 23 not out whilst Aidan Rumball added 18, as Adam Lewis top scored with 32 before taking 3-22 with the ball.

However, although Harry McBrearty claimed 4-44, Hyde reached 103-8 from 30.3 overs.

The IIIs are up to fourth and within striking distance of the promotion spots in Division Seven B, after they claimed a second win of the season over St Margaretsbury IIs.

Ayaz Ahmed (4-51) and Harry Wright (3-36) shared seven wickets on the way to bowling St Margaretsbury out for 194.

David Barker’s quickfire 52 got Dunstable’s chase off to a good start whilst Ian Horton guided them to victory with an unbeaten 80.

The IVs earned a narrow six-run win against Henlow in what was their first game for over a month.

Harsil Dixit’s unbeaten 55 gave Dunstable a respectable score of 174-5 from 40 overs as Ken Alden scored 30 not out, Pete Treharne 27 and Sam Spokes 26.

Dan Spain then took 2-20 as Dunstable were able to restrict their visitors to 168-5 from 40 overs.

The Sunday first team earned a comfortable 54-run victory against Ampthill in the Bedfordshire County League Premier Division.

Ben Abbott smashed 119 from 63 balls as Dunstable racked up 295 with Ian Gilbert (32 not out), Ned Whitney (30), James Bromhall (27) and 26 apiece from Matt Woodcock and Ben Adamson.

Adam Lewis then took 3-27 as Ampthill could only reach 241-8 from their 45 overs.

The IIs and IIIs had the weekend off.