AFC Dunstable Ladies set for FA Cup clash at Hemel

AFC Dunstable Ladies beat Colchester Town 2-1 in their Eastern Region Women’s League Premier Division clash on Sunday, Samaira Khan and Steph Fisher scoring.

They travel to Hemel Hempstead Ladies in the FA Cup this weekend.

Offley & Stopsley hammered Hoddesdon Town Owls 5-0 in Division One with Rachael Lewis, Kelly Randall, Shanice Sanderson, Rhianne Townsend-Brown and an own goal. They travel to Wymondham Town this weekend.

Holly Thomson netted twice as Houghton Athletic drew 4-4 at Sharnbrook Women in their Beds & Herts League Openage Division One clash, Louise Spendelow and Rachel Spendelow also scoring too

They host Letchworth Garden City Eagles this week.

Crawley Green Ladies were beaten 3-2 at Evergreen Ladies in Divison Three.

Kirstey Morley and Jessica McNamara were on target for the visitors as they head to Woburn & Wavendon Lionesses Blues this weekend.