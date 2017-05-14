McKay does the double in fine win for Hatters

FA Womnen’s Premier League SE Division: Lowestoft Town Ladies 0 Luton Town Ladies 3

Manager Nikki Baker made three changes to last week’s win over Cambridge United, with Angelika Kopec replacing goalkeeper Jess Devoti, while Jodie Bellinger and Dionne Manning came in for Erica Byron and Lucy Tape.

Zara Carroll went close early on from a Jo Rutherford cross, while Jess McKay was sent through by Nicola Henman only to be denied.

Henman put two chances narrowly wide, while Dionne Manning set up Bellinger, whose effort missed the target.

The Hatters eventually opened the scoring in the 31st minute when Carroll floated a free kick into the area that Henman flicked on for Asia Brown, who fired superbly into the top corner.

Lucy Webster was forced into a goal-line clearance moments later, while the hosts fluffed a great opportunity to level on the stroke of half time.

After the break, Henman and Carroll went close, before Town doubled their lead on 56 minutes as Henman sent Jess McKay away and she found the bottom corner.

Soon after, McKay added her second of the game to make it 3-0, netting with a first time effort from Rutherford’s clever free kick.

Young striker Bellinger looked like she could add a fourth, only to see her shot saved, as did substitute Jodie Southby in the closing stages.

Manager Baker said: “I’m delighted with the three points and clean sheet away from home.

“Lowestoft has been a tough place to come for us in the last couple of seasons, so to win in style is pleasing.

“We controlled the game from start to finish and played with a real tempo.

“I am hoping we can end the season strongly and finish where we deserve to be.

“We are in great form with only one defeat in 10 and want to continue that.”

Luton host Stevenage this weekend.