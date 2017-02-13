Arsenal keeper gets the nod after settling quicker at Luton

A quicker adjustment to life at Kenilworth Road was the reason why keeper Matt Macey got the nod ahead of Stuart Moore for Town’s League Two clash against Crawley on Saturday according to boss Nathan Jones.

The two youngsters were brought in on loan from Arsenal and Reading respectively on transfer deadline day, with Moore starting the first two games against Cheltenham and Grimsby.

They’re two real good young players, but we just felt he’s settled a little bit better than Stuart. Nathan Jones

However, Macey then featured in the 5-2 Checkatrade Trophy thrashing of Yeovil Town and kept his place as Luton beat the Red Devils 2-1 on Saturday, with Jones saying: “It was a tough decision, because they’re two real good young players, but we just felt he’s settled a little bit better than Stuart.

“It’s difficult, especially when you come into a club of Luton’s stature, with the demanding fans and home crowd, so it was a decision we’re made.

“They’re both at big clubs, but Matt’s at a massive club and we just felt he settled a little bit better.

“He hadn’t shown any massive great difference in ability or technique or anything like that, and that’s important when you come to a club like Luton.

“It’s not a small club with only a few thousand fans, it’s a demanding, demanding group, and it’s a pressurised situation.

“I felt he did very, very well, but we’re delighted we’ve got them both and Craig King as well.”

Macey was called into action more during the second period at the weekend, saving well from Jordan Roberts’ long ranger and also tested with a number of high balls into his area too.

Jones continued: “That will do him the world of good as they always want something to do keepers.

“He was very proactive and if keepers are going to make mistakes, we prefer them doing so being proactive rather than fearful.

“So he proved he was very proactive, came for stuff, made good saves, was secure.

“He was unlucky with the goal too, as he made a good save prior to it, but it just ricocheted off to one of them, so we’re pleased.”