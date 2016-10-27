‘Best in the league’ Hylton back as Hatters are virtually at full strength

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is delighted to have who he considers the best striker in the division available for Saturday’s trip to Notts County, with Danny Hylton available after suspension.

Hylton, who has eight goals already this term, missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Mansfield due to picking up five yellow cards, but is back in the squad once more this weekend.

“For me he’s one of the best in the league if not the best, I wouldn’t swap him for anyone, in my eyes he’s the best, so yes, we’re delighted to have him.” Nathan Jones

Jones said: “Danny’s back from suspension which gives us another headache, but we’d rather that than be scratching round.

“Even if he didn’t start the game, to have him in and around would be a positive thing, but he’s a big focal point.

“For me he’s one of the best in the league if not the best. I wouldn’t swap him for anyone, in my eyes he’s the best, so yes, we’re delighted to have him.”

Full back James Justin is available too after missing Saturday’s draw, plus the 2-1 win at Leyton Orient with a calf injury.

Jones continued: “James is back in contention after quickly recovering from what we thought was going to be a bit more serious, but he’s had a full week training.

“So that’s a good thing as one, it gives us options and two, for the kid, he’s not out for long.

“We’ve got some real good competition right throughout the team and a big squad to choose from.”

Defender Jack Senior is also in contention after recovering from injury, as Jones said: “The thing about Jack is he’s so desperate to play, he’s one of those strong northerners, that wants to play.

“He played in the game against West Bromwich Albion, he probably shouldn’t have played but he wanted to as he hasn’t really stamped his mark since he’s been here.

“We know what he’s got and I’ve told him to be patient, but he’s back involved and a great acquisition for us, we’re really delighted to have him.”

Meanwhile, Craig Mackail-Smith, Josh McQuoid, Jonathan Smith and Isaac Vassell all played an hour for the development side in the 3-2 win over Leyton Orient on Tuesday afternoon.

Jones added: “It was just a top up for them, against a competitive Leyton Orient side, we know whatever side they put out would be competitive.

“Mackail-Smith needed it more than the others, but when you have three or four, who need it, it’s good for them to get an hour.

“They would have trained hard here on a Tuesday as it’s our intense day, but we felt it slightly more beneficial to give them the game and they benefited from it.”