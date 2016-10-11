Clean sheet for Luton keeper on England U21s debut

Luton Town keeper Christian Walton kept a clean sheet on his England U21s debut in this afternoon’s 5-0 Euro qualifier thrashing of Bosnia and Herzegovina at Walsall FC.

The 20-year-old, who moved to Kenilworth Road on a season-long loan from Championship side Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer, played the full 90 minutes after being an unused sub out in Kazakhstan last Thursday.

England, who had already qualified for the finals out in Poland, scored early on through Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, with further goals following for John Swift (14), Joshua Onomah (49) and Duncan Watmore (62), before Abraham, currently on loan at Bristol City, completed the rout.

Ex-Hatters loanee Jonathan Mitchell was on the bench, with Luton born Nathan Baker playing the full game too.