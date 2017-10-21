Cornick aware Hatters will be marked men now

Hatters attacker Harry Cornick is well aware that his side’s sparkling run of of form will ensure there is now a target on their back from the other sides in League Two.

Luton climbed to the top of the division after hammering Exeter City 4-1 on Tuesday night, in another mightily impressive display.

Teams are going to look at us and that’s just going to make every team and want to try and beat us. Harry Cornick

Cornick thinks that by reaching the summit, it will increase the pressure on his side, but is confident they have what it takes to cope.

He said: “I think we’re the team to beat at the moment.

“Teams are going to look at us and that’s just going to make every team and want to try and beat us.

“It doesn’t make any game easier, we’ve just got to take every game as it comes and not get complacent.

“We’re playing well, but we’ve just got to keep it up now, we want to kick on now and try to build a gap at the top.

“We’ve just got to keep playing our stuff, getting results and take every game as it comes, so bring on Crawley.”

Hatters will head to the south coast on the back of four straight wins, scoring 16 goals in the process, including putting seven past Stevenage.

On just why the side are being so prolific, Cornick continued: “I think it’s the way that we play, the style we play, we’re a very attacking team.

“We know that we’re playing with two attacking midfielders in Olly Lee and Luke Berry and then us three up top, so that’s five attacking players in a team which us quite a lot, so we’re going to score goals, it’s about, can we keep a clean sheet and keep goals out and we’re going to outscore teams.”

With a player like Elliot Lee on the bench too, and other options including Jordan Cook and Andrew Shinnie, then Cornick knows he and his team-mates need to maintain their high level of performances if they are to stay in the side.

He said: “There’s so much competition for places, we’ve got good players on the bench players coming back from injury now, going to push us all on and it’s only beneficial for all of us to keep us playing well.”

Town were cheered on by a superb 353 away fans at St James Park, with another 1,500 supporters expected to make the trip to the Checkatrade Stadium this afternoon.

Cornick added: “It’s brilliant for them to travel. It’s a long way for them to come even on a Saturday, but they’ve come on a Tuesday night and the support spurs us on.

“Hopefully they can keep up the support for the season and we keep on repaying them.”