Cornick hoping to make his Luton debut against Tottenham

New Town signing Harry Cornick is hopeful that he will make his Luton debut during tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy clash against Tottenham Hotspur’s U23s at Kenilworth Road.

The attacker joined from Bournemouth on Tuesday and was named as a substitute for Town’s trip to Barnet at the weekend.

However, he didn’t get on to the field during the fixture, but has every chance this evening, with boss Nathan Jones confirming a number of changes will be made to his starting 11.

Cornick said: “It’s a chance for me to come into the team, as it’s not a league game.

“A few of the lads might be rested, so it’s a good chance for me.”

Although Luton went down to defeat at the Hive on Saturday, Cornick still saw enough from the performance to remain confident of a promotion challenge this term.

He added: “It was a tough game, a scrappy game, but I think we dominated possession.

“It’s what I’m used to at Bournemouth, we had the ball all the time and it’s how you unlock defences and sometimes it doesn’t go for you on the day.

“But I saw enough then to know that we’ll be all right this year as we had all the ball, it’s just about creating those chances and taking those chances when they come.

“It was frustrating and obviously people are going to be disappointed, but it’s a long season, two games down of a 46 game season.

“So 44 more games to go, we’ll learn from the game and improve.”