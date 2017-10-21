Search

Cuthbert makes his 100th Town appearance at Crawley

Hatters captain Scott Cuthbert
Hatters captain Scott Cuthbert

Hatters captain Scott Cuthbert made his 100th appearance for the club after being named in the starting line-up to face Crawley Town this afternoon.

The centre half takes his place alongside Alan Sheehan in the heart of Town's back-line, as Luton chief Nathan Jones, chasing a fifth successive League Two win, named an un-changed side from the 4-1 win at Exeter on Tuesday night.

Crawley: Glenn Morris, Joe McNerney, Mark Connolly, Enzio Boldewijn, Jimmy Smith (C), Jordan Roberts, Josh Yorwerth, Cedric Evina, Dannie Bulman, Josh Lelan, Panutche Camara.

Subs: Josh Doherty, Josh Payne, Yusuf Mersin, Kaby Djalo, Billy Clifford, Arjan Tajbakhsh, Dennon Lewis.

Hatters: Marek Stech, Jack Stacey, Dan Potts, Scott Cuthbert (C), Johnny Mullins, Glen Rea, Olly Lee, Luke Berry, Harry Cornick, Danny Hylton, James Collins.

Subs: James Shea, Jordan Cook, Johnny Mullins, Luke Gambin, Elliot Lee, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.