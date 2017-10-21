Cuthbert makes his 100th Town appearance at Crawley

Hatters captain Scott Cuthbert made his 100th appearance for the club after being named in the starting line-up to face Crawley Town this afternoon.

The centre half takes his place alongside Alan Sheehan in the heart of Town's back-line, as Luton chief Nathan Jones, chasing a fifth successive League Two win, named an un-changed side from the 4-1 win at Exeter on Tuesday night.

Crawley: Glenn Morris, Joe McNerney, Mark Connolly, Enzio Boldewijn, Jimmy Smith (C), Jordan Roberts, Josh Yorwerth, Cedric Evina, Dannie Bulman, Josh Lelan, Panutche Camara.

Subs: Josh Doherty, Josh Payne, Yusuf Mersin, Kaby Djalo, Billy Clifford, Arjan Tajbakhsh, Dennon Lewis.

Hatters: Marek Stech, Jack Stacey, Dan Potts, Scott Cuthbert (C), Johnny Mullins, Glen Rea, Olly Lee, Luke Berry, Harry Cornick, Danny Hylton, James Collins.

Subs: James Shea, Jordan Cook, Johnny Mullins, Luke Gambin, Elliot Lee, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.