Falkirk’s Sibbald the ‘quality midfielder’ training with Luton

Falkirk midfielder Craig Sibbald has been confirmed as the ‘quality midfielder’ who has joined Luton Town on their pre-season training camp in Slovenia this week.

Although Luton boss Nathan Jones had opted against naming him when speaking after the 2-1 victory over Bedford Town on Saturday, pictures on social media of the Hatters training have confirmed it is indeed Sibbald.

The 22-year-old has been with the Bairns all his career, making his debut aged just 16 in July 2011 and has gone on to play over 250 games since.

He made 45 appearances last season, scoring 10 times as the club reached the play-offs, beaten 4-3 on aggregate by Dundee United.

Sibbald, who has represented Scotland at U16 and U17 level, featuring in the 2011 International Youth Toto Cup, is out of contract at the Falkirk Stadium, but has been offered a new deal to ensure that Luton would have to pay compensation of around £250,000 to acquire his services.

The midfielder was also attracting interest from Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen and Championship side Nottingham Forest back in January according to the Daily Record, as speaking over the weekend, Jones said: “He’s an established one who’s taken the opportunity to come out with us for a week to see how he likes it.

“He’s got a lot interest from other people, but we will see. He’s a midfield player, and we will see how he fits in before we make a decision.”