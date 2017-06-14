Gambin sets his sights on starting berth with Luton

Midfielder Luke Gambin is determined to finally nail down a starting berth with the Hatters next season.

The 24-year-old is yet to have quite the impact he had hoped for after Luton boss Nathan Jones paid an undisclosed fee to sign him from Barnet during the January transfer window.

Gambin was restricted to just 17 appearances, with only eight of them starts, as he netted one goal, that in a 3-0 win over Hartlepool.

On his ambitions to become a first team regular at Kenilworth Road, Gambin, who was away with the Maltese national side last weekend, said: “That’s what I’m wanting and that’s what I’m going to be striving for.

“All the focus is on that now my international games are out of the way now, that’s all I’m focused on, getting back and getting going.”

The winger could only watch on from the sidelines as Luton suffered a cruel and dramatic heartbreak in the play-offs last month, as he was an unused substitute in both play-off semi-final matches against Blackpool.

On not featuring in either game, he continued: “That was very frustrating, as a player you want to play in these games. I came to Luton as I knew the quality they have and I believe in the manager, so I’m always going to trust the manager, be on his side and be ready to come on and make an impact.

“I felt I could have definitely done so. I would have loved to be out there and tried to help the team, but it just wasn’t meant to be.

“I was really disappointed for the team, for the club, for the fans especially, but we’re looking to put things right this season and hopefully we can kick on.”

Gambin will be in a better shape than most when he comes back too, as his only real break will be this next week having played twice for Malta in their 1-0 friendly win over Ukraine and 2-0 World Cup qualifying defeat in Slovenia on Saturday.

Town chief Jones had stated fans will see the best of the diminutive midfielder once he had completed a pre-season with the club, and the ex-Bees winger is confident he is already in a good place to do so.

He said: “You can use this (playing for Malta) as a pre, pre-season, so it was good.

“It’s all positive because it can only help me, playing these games and training, it gives you that little edge, so I’m hoping to come back, fully fit and raring to go.

“Getting these few games you miss it already and I just want to get back out there.”