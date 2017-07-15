Green has an hour as Hatters defeat Potton

Winger Danny Green played an hour for a Luton Town XI as they emerged 3-1 winners at Potton United last night.

The 29-year-old, who was released by the Hatters in the summer, is continuing his rehabilitation from a broken leg suffered in April 2016, and made a return to the team after featuring twice for Port Vale recently.

He was by far the elder statesman of the team, with only Arthur Read and Kavan Cotter in the starting line-up having any first team experience.

Josh Neufville, Green and Cotter went close early on, before the hosts, who play in the United Counties League Division One, went close as Tiernan Parker saved well from Dan Webb and Joe Mead cleared off the line.

Potton then went in front on 25 minutes, only for Town to come back strongly, Green inches wide and Ciaren Jones heading Read’s corner.

The Hatters levelled on 38 minutes though when Michael Shamalo fired home after fine work by 15-year-old Toby Byron.

Read forced a wonderful flying save from home keeper Will Cook in the 42nd minute, but Luton were in front at the break, Green teeing up Neufville on the edge of the box and he found the net.

In the second half, Cotter and Green tried their luck from range, before the visitors made seven substitutions, with Callum Stead, who caught the eye against Hitchin recently, finding Read who lobbed over the bar.

Parker denied James Meredith a late leveller, and Luton added a third with 60 seconds left, Stead latching on to a fine Jake Peck pass and curling a sublime effort into the top corner.

Hatters: Kiernan Parker, Jack James (Trialist 60), Toby Byron (Corey Panter 60), Joe Mead, Ciaren Jones, Kitan Sorunke (Jake Peck 60), Danny Green (Drew Richardson 60), Arthur Read, Kavan Cotter (Scott Belgrove 60), Michael Shamalo (Callum Stead 60), Josh Neufville (Connor Tomlinson 60).

Attendance: 143.