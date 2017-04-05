Gunners recall keeper Macey from Luton

Luton Town have confirmed that keeper Matt Macey has been recalled by Arsenal.

The 22-year-old has returned to the Emirates ahead of the Premier League clash with West Ham United this evening, as number one Petr Cech is out with a calf strain, while understudy David Ospina has an abdominal problem.

That leaves the Gunners with just Emiliano Martinez available, meaning Macey, who has played 12 times since his move to Kenilworth Road on deadline day, is on the bench against the Hammers, with the likes of Olivier Giroud and Aaron Ramsey.

He is the second keeper that Luton have had recalled this term, with Christian Walton going back to Brighton during the transfer window.

Before he returned to the Emirates, Macey had praised Gunners boss Arsene Wenger and the way his parent club had been keeping in contract during his stint with the Hatters.

He said: “He’s (Wenger) been phenomenal since I’ve been at the club.

“For me personally I think he’s a phenomenal manager, what he’s done.

“It will be interesting to see what happens over the summer, but the club will do the right thing and they’ll move forward.

“The contact is still close and I’m not far down the road to the training ground and they watch games.

“I get the information I need from Luton, but it can’t help to have information from elsewhere and the people who look after me and have been looking after me for the past two, three years.

“So there’s a good connection there and between Luton and Arsenal themselves, there’s good communication.

“Everyone’s pitching into help me and eventually help the team.”

Luton acted quickly to recall youngster Craig King from his loan spell at National League strugglers Southport, where he had made six appearances.