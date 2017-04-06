Hatters boss might alter recruitment policy as another keeper is recalled

Hatters boss Nathan Jones admitted he might change his recruitment policy on goalkeepers during the summer after seeing Matt Macey recalled by Arsenal this week.

The on-loan Gunner became the second stopper to go back to their parent club this season, as Christian Walton returned to Championship side Brighton on deadline day due to an injury to number two Niki Maenpaa.

We will look to maybe change something in the summer in terms of policy, but a lot of teams do it. NNathan Jones

Jones, who also had the same happen with Derby County keeper Jonathan Mitchell last term, confirmed he might alter his stance in the close season, saying: “It’s not a policy that I have that we just take a loan on, there’s a lot of things that made me consider that.

“There were other areas that I really needed to strengthen first, and I was given the opportunity to take a top one in Christian.

“There wouldn’t be any problem as Christian hasn’t been injured all year, it’s just literally the Brighton one (Niki Maenpaa) was, otherwise we wouldn’t be in this position, but that’s where we are.

“So we will look to maybe change something in the summer in terms of policy, but a lot of teams do it.

“I like taking young keepers, top young keepers, as they’re in the mould that we want, so we’ll have to look at something, it’s just unfortunate really.

“We’re looking at another keeper as well, we’ve got another one in, not for this season, but for next, so we’re already looking and we’ve got a real good forward thinking plan for our goalkeepers.

“We’re always a step ahead if you like and that’s why we brought in Christian, and then Matt and Stuart, as we’ve got lists.

“All we’ve done is been the victim of a recall, nothing more.

“It’s the gamble you take when you take loan goalkeepers, and we’ve had some real gooduns in terms of Christian who was worth the gamble, but he was called back and the same happened with Matt.

“We can’t fathom two top goalkeepers at Arsenal (being injured) and then their fourth choice is going to called up. So it’s something that we can’t really help, it’s unfortunate.”

If he does go back into the loan market, then there might well be a stipulation that Jones will insist on, as he added: “The learning curve for me is that anyone we take, we don’t have a recall (clause).

“I like long term loans, because I do my homework on who we bring in, so the learning curve is not to have a recall.

“If they get injured while playing for us, because that can happen, then fine.

“If I was any club in Britain, I’d want to send their keepers to us, because one, they stay injury free, two, they tend to flourish.

“Because Jonathan Mitchell enhanced his reputation here, Christian Walton enhanced his reputation here, Matt Macey has enhanced his reputation here, so it’s a good place to send them.”