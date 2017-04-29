Hatters chief wary of a 'dangerous' Stanley side

Town boss Nathan Jones believes today’s opponents Accrington Stanley would be a dangerous proposition even if they weren’t in the hunt for a play-off place.

A superb 15-game unbeaten run lifted John Coleman’s side into contention for a top seven place, before defeat to Newport last week saw them four points adrift of the dotted line with two games to go.

It means 13th-placed Stanley must win this afternoon to give themselves any kind of chance of extending their campaign beyond May 6, but Jones said: “If I’m honest, I don’t think it makes any difference to the Accrington game whether they can go up automatic, whether they can get in the play-offs or not, they’re a dangerous side whatever.

“They have a freedom about their play, they look to get on the ball, look to play and they’re a really dangerous side.

“So we know regardless of their situation, this is going to be a really, really difficult game.

“We went up there in January in terms of the FA Cup, we didn’t acquit ourselves very well on the day They won the game and rightly so, even though we missed a lot of chances second half.

“So we’ll be looking to make sure we right a few wrongs in our performance and get a better result.”

The 2-1 third round defeat back in January was a bad day all round for the Hatters, with Glen Rea dismissed late on for his second booking, although the defender isn't looking for any redemption at the Wham Stadium, as he said: "I've not really thought about the red card at all, it's just another game.

“We want to go there and win the game. We go into every game wanting to win, so it's not going to be any different.

"We’re going to go there strong and try and win the game.

Should Accrington sneak into the final play-off spot, then the two sides could be meeting again next month, but Jones hasn’t even given any thought to contemplating just who Luton might come up against.

He added: “No, you can’t guess who we’re going to get.

“Over two games we feel we’re very strong, so whoever we get, we get.

“The best three teams in the league have already gone, because they’re out, so we want to be the next best one.

“We’re going in strongly, but whoever we play over two legs will be very, very strong.

“There’s different challenges in there in terms of an Exeter, a Blackpool, a Carlisle.

“We’ve beaten Blackpool twice, there’s absolutely no guarantee we’re going to do that over two legs or whenever we face them next.

“So I think just look after yourself, everything else is secondary.”