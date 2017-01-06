Hatters defender leaves for Newport

Defender Mark O’Brien has finally ended his stay with Luton Town after agreeing a move to fellow League Two side Newport County this afternoon.

The 24-year-old had been signed by former Hatters boss John Still after his release from Derby County in the summer of 2015.

However, he only made two league starts for Luton and nine appearance in total, his last coming in the 4-3 home defeat to Carlisle on November 24, 2015.

O’Brien also spent time at National League side Southport on loan last term, and a brief spell with the Sandgrounders once more this term.

Town confirmed they reached an agreement with the former Ireland U19 defender to terminate his contract and allow a move to the League Two strugglers as on signing him, Exiles boss Graham Westley said: “As a young player, Mark performed exceptionally for Derby County.

“He played on loan for my assistant at Southport and Dino (Maamria cites Mark as a major reason why Southport rose under his leadership.

“He values clean sheets and he spreads an infectious attitude towards defending.”