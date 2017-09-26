Hatters held to a stalemate at Morecambe

League Two: Morecambe 0 Luton Town 0

Luton Town saw their three game winning run ended after a hard-fought goalless draw at Morecambe this evening.

The visitors had plenty of possession and impressed for long periods against their opponents, but although having the game's outstanding player in Harry Cornick, just didn't have that final ball in their locker to break down a stubborn Shrimps back-line.

Town boss Nathan Jones made two changes prior to kick off, Cornick in for his first start, while Glen Rea started in place of the suspended Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and injured Andrew Shinnie.

Utilising a newlook 4-2-3-1 formation, Luton started brightly, easily the best they have to any away match this season, Cornick in particular causing a whole host of problems, manufacturing a shooting opportunity from 20 yards, not missing by much.

Luton continued to impress, with Danny Hylton and James Collins linking well, the latter dragging narrowly wide from the edge of the box, while Dan Potts won the ball back high up and went alone, thundering over.

Town had to be alert at the back though, Scott Cuthbert with a crucial intervention at full stretch to deny Vadaine Oliver.

Hylton saw his 25 yarder fly harmlessly wide, as the hosts finally started to gain a foothold in proceedings, Adam Campbell cutting in from the left and unleashing an effort that Marek Stech had to tip behind.

Cornick continued to look Town's liveliest attacker, receiving possession inside the area, his blast parried away by Barry Roche, while Collins fired into the side netting too.

Hatters created their best chance of the match on the stroke of half time, Potts's close range volley drawing a wonderful save from Roche, who stuck out a hand to palm away.

Luton once again started well after the break, Olly Lee's shot from a corner deflecting away from the line, although the midfielder could count himself lucky not to concede a penalty, after tangling with Campbell in the box.

Alan Sheehan had to make a superb block to prevent Oliver getting clear, while Luke Gambin sized one up at the other end, bending one over the top, Glen Rea firing off target as well.

Collins sent a tame shot into the hands of Roche, as all Luton couldn't manage to do was create that one, real clear-cut opportunity, something Morecambe did just after the hour, sub Kevin Ellison forcing Stech into an awkward save from close range.

Still Cornick continued to catch the eye, showing no signs of any drop off in his energy levels, racing down the wing again, picking out Collins, who shot into the stands.

Morecambe almost won it inside the final 10 minutes, as the two subs combined, Andrew Fleming's cross cushioned goalwards by Callum Lang, nestling on the roof of the net.

Late on, forward Aaron Jarvis came on for his Town debut, while the Hatters came close to winning it, Rea's shot whizzing across the face of goal as they had to make do with a point, ahead of Saturday's home fixture with Newport County.

Shrimps: Barry Roche, Patrick Brough, Steve Old, Garry Thompson, Vadaine Oliver, Adam Campbell (Callum Lang 76), Aaron Wildig (Kevin Ellison 38), Mitchell Lund, Elliot Osborne (Andrew Fleming 61) , Max Muller, Michael Rose (C).

Subs not used: Daniel Nizic, Aaron McGowan, Alex Kenyon, Sam Lavelle.

Hatters: Marek Stech, Jack Stacey, Dan Potts, Scott Cuthbert, Alan Sheehan, Glen Rea, Olly Lee, Luke Gambin, Harry Cornick (Jordan Cook 81), Danny Hylton, James Collins (Aaron Jarvis 87).

Subs not used: James Shea, James Justin, Jack Senior, Frankie Musonda, Akin Famewo.

Booked: Lee 50.

Referee: Darren Handley.

Attendance: 1,354 (326 Luton).

Hatters MOM: Harry Cornick. Outstanding all night.