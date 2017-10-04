Hatters rated v Barnet

Luton Town picked up a bonus point win in their Checkatrade Trophy group stage match against Barnet on Tuesday night thanks to a 4-3 victory on penalties after the game ended 1-1. Here’s how the Hatters players rated for their evening’s work.

James Shea: 6.5 - Thank goodness he knew the rules as avoided being sent off despite originally been shown red by the official. Good command of his area throughout and saved from Tutonda in the shootout too.

James Justin: 6.5 - Started at right back in the first period and kept things neat and tidy before moving into midfield for the second.

Fine run and through ball released Cook for a decent chance too.

Jack Senior: 6.5 - Once more displayed his willingness to get stuck in and tackle at every opportunity as he did his best to impress Luton boss Nathan Jones.

Johnny Mullins: 7 - Bar the poor backpass to Shea it was on the whole a good performance from Mullins as he led the back-line well making a number of fine clearing headers.

Akin Famewo: 7 - Youngster was assured on the night, keeping Barnet to very little in terms of clear-cut chances. Few lovely raking passes to the wing, although should really have scored early on from a corner.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 7 - Good opportunity to get some game time with his suspension not carrying over for Trophy matches. Busied himself all evening from a deeper role, though not everything he tried came off.

Luke Berry: 5 - Back in to get some valuable minutes ahead of Saturday’s trip to Accrington, but struggled to get going, often giving the ball away in the midfield areas. Saw his penalty saved too.

Lawson D’Ath: 5.5 - Finally back from two months out injured and had the opening 45 minutes before being withdrawn at the break. Couldn’t really exert a huge amount of influence on proceedings during his comeback though.

Jordan Cook: 6.5 - Tried to get Luton going with a wholehearted display in a central role and had some bright sparks as almost made it 2-1 after the break too, only to be denied by Ross.

Elliot Lee: (STAR MAN): 7.5 - Striker took his chance to remind his manager just what he is capable of. Lively all evening and almost notched a stunner, before netting a seriously classy finish. Could have won it late on, when his shot was saved.

Aaron Jarvis: 5.5 - Will get an idea of the step up in class from the Southern Premier Division to the Football League after that 90 minutes. Never stopped running though and will be better for the experience.

Frankie Musonda (SUB): 6 - On at half time for D’Ath and went to right back as he got a first run out for Luton since January.