Hatters rated v Exeter City

Luton Town’s goal-glut continued on Tuesday evening with a superb 4-1 win at promotion rivals Exeter City to reach the League Two summit. Here’s how the Hatters players rated on the night.

Mark Stech: 7 - Little chance with Taylor’s strike that flew in as his goal came under much more threat than it has recently, such was the hosts’ first half dominance. Little to do after the break until a few routine late stops.

Jack Stacey: 7 - First return to St James Park after his Exeter heroics last season and found it tough going against the hosts front-line early on, beaten in the air. Formation change suited him as he looked far more comfortable from then on.

Dan Potts: 8 - Recalled in place of Justin and proved it was a good call by Jones as he looked strong aerially and offered a threat going forward too, netting the crucial second goal at just the right time.

Alan Sheehan: 7.5 - Another who was back in the side after missing the 7-1 win on Saturday and had his hands full during the opening 45 minutes as Exeter looked to go direct. Set-pieces caused a constant threat though as his corner led to Town’s second.

Scott Cuthbert: 7.5 - Won’t be too happy with the ease in which Exeter created a host of chances in the first period as they constantly went long to their front men. Had to grit his teeth after an awkward fall threatened to curtail his evening, but regained the upper hand in the second half.

Glen Rea: 8 - Moved back into a three man defence as Luton were struggling to cope with the threat of Stockley and helped Town gain a foothold. Made some vital clearances, almost scored himself and a wonderful ball out for Hylton to set up the fourth goal.

Olly Lee: 7.5 - Plenty of effort from Lee who’s producing some real consistency at the moment. One piledriver tested Pym and kept the ball alive for Luton to move 2-1 in front early after the interval.

Luke Berry: 7.5 - Released Cornick for Luton’s opener before Town were second best for the first period. Came into his own afterward though as his coollness in possession ensured Hatters stayed on the front foot.

Harry Cornick (STAR MAN): 9 - Brilliant display from the attacker who played a crucial role in Town’s opener, showing great strength to beat Woodman and tee up Collins. Lovely run and header for his first goal to seal victory too.

James Collins: 8.5 - Took up a great position to put Luton in front early on and then played a full part in Town’s second half domination, producing the perfect cross for Cornick.

Danny Hylton: 8.5 - Red hot form in front of goal is showing no signs of stopping as he scored for the fourth game in a row, with his sixth strike in that time. Stunning control to set Collins clear and deliver the assist as Luton made it 4-1.

James Justin (SUB): 6.5 - Allowed Cornick to have a breather as Exeter were just about done by then.

Elliot Lee (SUB): 7 Plenty of effort from the late sub and one shot looked destined to fly in but for a last-ditch block.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (SUB): 5.5 - Had the last couple of minutes.