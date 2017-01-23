Hatters rated v Wycombe Wanderers

Christian Walton: 7 - Untested for the majority until Kashket came on and whistled a few efforts narrowly wide of the target. May have regretted rolling the ball out to Mullins so late in the contest though when a boot upfield would have sufficed.

James Justin: 8 - Defender is now becoming a key component to Town’s back four. Handled the Wanderers attackers well until the visitors went down to 10 men and the task became that much harder.

Jack Senior: 7.5 - Excellent full Football League debut for Senior who showed his manager he can be more than trusted for the big occasion. Good on the ball, sharp in the tackle and grew in confidence as the game wore on.

Scott Cuthbert (STAR MAN): 9.5 - Truly superb from the captain who gave undoubtedly his best display of an increasingly impressive season. Handled the unit that is Akinfenwa tremendously from the first whistle, clearly relishing the physical battle. First goal for the club too was an added bonus.

Johnny Mullins: 8 - Had been looking totally assured alongside Cuthbert as they handled the Chairboys’ route one approach threat with real authority. However one bad touch and one lunging challenge later saw all that hard work undone.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 8 - Another impressive display at the base of the diamond for Pelly who is really maturing into his role there now. Distribution was good throughout and one thunderous strike showed he can be a goal threat too.

Jonathan Smith: 7.5 - Gave Luton plenty of bite in midfield as he got to grips with his Wycombe counterparts. Looked to have won a penalty for the visitors only to see a controversial yellow for diving in the area.

Jake Gray: 7 - Didn’t ever really look like having the same kind of impact in front of goal as he had done in the last two matches. Excellent delivery from a corner led to Cuthbert’s leveller though.

Luke Gambin: 7.5 - Showed plenty of promise in his debut for the club as he looked to get on the ball and create whenever possible. Not afraid to get stuck in either. Plenty more to come.

Danny Hylton: 8.5 - Battered and bruised against a pair of centre halves who were clearly trying to get him booked from the word go. Gave as good as he got, although was walking the disciplinary tightrope early on after another silly booking and had to be taken off before being sent off.

Jack Marriott: 8.5 - Lively, full of running and looked a real threat throughout once more as he continues his recent upturn in form. One powerful drive that skimmed the bar looked like it was in too.

Isaac Vassell (SUB): 6 - Made sure Luton still had a threat in the closing stages with 10 men, but could have closed down his markers a bit quicker.

Glen Rea (SUB): 5.5 - Hard to come on against someone like Akinfenwa and lost the striker for the late equaliser.

Stephen O’Donnell (SUB): 6 - Added some fresh legs to the defence in the final moments.

