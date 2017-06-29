Hatters ready to conclude Collins deal

Luton Town are still confident of completing a deal to sign Crawley Town striker James Collins.

It was thought that the 26-year-old would put pen to paper yesterday, however a hold up to the deal means that it is more likely to finally go through today.

Hatters are in need of a forward after agreeing to sell Jack Marriott to League One Peterborough for an undisclosed fee, leaving them with just Danny Hylton and Isaac Vassell.

Collins' anticipated arrival might not be the last addition to Town's attacking options either, as prior to Marriott's departure, manager Nathan Jones stated he want four strikers in his squad,

Bringing in Collins, who has played for the likes of Northampton, Shrewsbury and Hibernian after starting his career with Aston Villa, would represent a huge coup for Luton.

He has been a huge hit on the south coast, with 20 goals in 45 League Two games, including finding the net in both matches against Luton to finish as the club's top scorer.