Hylton is ‘chomping at the bit’ to make his Luton return

Town striker Danny Hylton is desperate to get back to action according to team-mate and close friend Johnny Mullins.

The pair both signed for the Hatters last summer from Oxford United, with Hylton going on to have his most prolific season ever in the pro game, scoring 27 goals.

However, he was battling with an injury in the latter stages of the campaign which required an operation during the summer that has kept him out of any pre-season games so far.

Speaking after the 2-0 win over Hitchin Town, Mullins revealed though that the forward is making every effort in his bid to return, saying: “He’s doing really well, Hylts is Hylts, he’s chomping at the bit now.

“I spoke to him this morning and he’s a pain in the backside, Simon’s (Parsell) got to keep him in check, but he’s doing really well.

“He’s looking strong, looking fit, and the sooner he’s back out there it adds to what we’ve already got with Collo (James Collins) coming in and scoring, and Vass (Isaac Vassell), and Elliot (Lee), it’s a good quartet to have.

“I’m not sure how he’s coming along time-frame wise, but knowing Hylts he’d probably want to train tomorrow.”

On his superb season that saw Hylton break through the 20-goal landmark for the first time in his career too, Mullins added: “We came in and we wanted to get promoted last year and that’s still the aim.

“He had a season that was unreal and could see the confidence was constantly growing in him.

“He’s chomping at the bit to get back and when he dos, it can only be a good thing.

“If he can replicate what he did last year, I think we’ll be okay.”